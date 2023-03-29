SES, Intelsat mull merger

Satellite companies SES and Intelset entered talks over a a possible merger which could up space-based broadband competition against services backed by Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, among others.

Bloomberg reported SES and Intelsat have been in discussions for a number of weeks regarding a deal which could create a company valued at more than $10 billion including debt.

The news outlet added an agreement could be reached in the coming weeks.

In a statement responding to the market rumours, SES confirmed talks had taken place, but noted “there can be no certainty that a transaction would materialise”.

SES provides satellite-based broadband services to government agencies, energy companies, ships, enterprises, aircraft and mobile operators from a constellation of more than 70 geostationary and medium Earth orbit birds (GEO and MEO, respectively).

Rocket company Space X launched a pair of second-generation SES MEO satellites in December 2022, as it moves to increase reach.

Intelsat operates a fleet of 56 GEO satellites, providing connectivity for in-flight Wi-Fi and mobile backhaul.