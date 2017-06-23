Securing new tech users a pressing challenge – Google

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Securing first time smartphone users from the threat of malware and other criminal activity is one of the most pressing challenges facing Google, Android security senior product manager James Kelly (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

In an interview at the GSMA M360 Privacy and Security event in The Hague, Kelly said the company was focused on trying to protect its “next billion users” – many of which will never have owned a smartphone – or even a computer – before.

To address this, the company developed a number of features to ensure devices are kept up to date and operating system updates are delivered by a range of Gooogle-branded applications. Kelly said this would protect the vast range of devices running the company’s platform.

“For most people in the world, it’s going to be the first time they’ve had a computer. That is a challenge and it’s figuring out how to protect them from malware, ransomware, apps that do bad things, how we make sure their devices are up to date.”

“It’s a challenge but it’s also super exciting thinking about how we’re going to get the next billion users on there.”

