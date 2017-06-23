English
Home

Securing new tech users a pressing challenge – Google

23 JUN 2017

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Securing first time smartphone users from the threat of malware and other criminal activity is one of the most pressing challenges facing Google, Android security senior product manager James Kelly (pictured) told Mobile World Live.

In an interview at the GSMA M360 Privacy and Security event in The Hague, Kelly said the company was focused on trying to protect its “next billion users” – many of which will never have owned a smartphone – or even a computer – before.

To address this, the company developed a number of features to ensure devices are kept up to date and operating system updates are delivered by a range of Gooogle-branded applications. Kelly said this would protect the vast range of devices running the company’s platform.

“For most people in the world, it’s going to be the first time they’ve had a computer. That is a challenge and it’s figuring out how to protect them from malware, ransomware, apps that do bad things, how we make sure their devices are up to date.”

“It’s a challenge but it’s also super exciting thinking about how we’re going to get the next billion users on there.”

To see the full interview, click here.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Interview: Google

Ansip hails worldwide potential of EU digital strategy

Google seeks app quality lift with Android Excellence
