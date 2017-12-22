Schmidt steps down as Alphabet chairman

Eric Schmidt is to stand down from his position of executive chairman at Alphabet, parent of Google, although he will remain as “technical advisor” and board member.

Schmidt has spent 17 years with Google/Alphabet, including 10 as CEO. He was appointed to provide an experienced leadership hand at the fast-growing company, in support of founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

He became executive chairman in 2011, with Page taking on the CEO role.

“Since 2001, Eric has provided us with business and engineering expertise and a clear vision about the future of technology. Continuing his 17 years of service to the company, he’ll now be helping us as a technical advisor on science and technology issues,” Page said.

Schmidt said: “The Alphabet structure is working well, and Google and the Other Bets are thriving. In recent years, I’ve been spending a lot more of my time on science and technology issues, and philanthropy, and I plan to expand that work.”

It is anticipated the board will appoint a new executive chairman.