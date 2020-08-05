 Schiller steps down as Apple marketing SVP - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Schiller steps down as Apple marketing SVP

05 AUG 2020

Long-time Apple executive Phil Schiller (pictured) stepped down as SVP of worldwide marketing, though the company noted he will continue to have a hand in running key parts of the business.

Greg Joswiak, another Apple marketing veteran with more than 20 years at the company, was promoted to fill Schiller’s shoes covering product management and marketing along with developer relations; market research; business management; and education, enterprise and international marketing.

In a statement, Apple explained Schiller is becoming an Apple Fellow and will “continue to lead the App Store and Apple events”.

Schiller’s career at Apple spans more than 30 years, including long stints in various marketing management positions.

He explained he decided it was “time for some planned changes” in his life after hitting the age of 60 years-old, including making time for “family, friends and a few personal projects”.

CEO Tim Cook credited Schiller with helping “make Apple the company it is today”, adding “his contributions are broad, vast and run deep”.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Apple makes $100M move on Mobeewave

Apple, Google extend virus tracking app API coverage

Apple Asia sales soar
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Software feasts on the world

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association