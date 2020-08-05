Schiller steps down as Apple marketing SVP - Mobile World Live

Long-time Apple executive Phil Schiller (pictured) stepped down as SVP of worldwide marketing, though the company noted he will continue to have a hand in running key parts of the business.

Greg Joswiak, another Apple marketing veteran with more than 20 years at the company, was promoted to fill Schiller’s shoes covering product management and marketing along with developer relations; market research; business management; and education, enterprise and international marketing.

In a statement, Apple explained Schiller is becoming an Apple Fellow and will “continue to lead the App Store and Apple events”.

Schiller’s career at Apple spans more than 30 years, including long stints in various marketing management positions.

He explained he decided it was “time for some planned changes” in his life after hitting the age of 60 years-old, including making time for “family, friends and a few personal projects”.

CEO Tim Cook credited Schiller with helping “make Apple the company it is today”, adding “his contributions are broad, vast and run deep”.