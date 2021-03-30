 Satellite IoT network provider bags €26M funding - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Satellite IoT network provider bags €26M funding

30 MAR 2021

Satellite connectivity specialist Hiber detailed plans to scale its operation and advance towards a goal of supporting IoT services in the world’s most remote areas, fuelled by a €26 million cash injection from the European Union and other investors.

Hiber said its constellation would provide connectivity for tracking and monitoring of machines in some of the hardest-to-reach locations, alongside sites in developing markets.

The company is based in the Netherlands and claims to run the world’s first global IoT satellite network. Its latest cash injection came from existing backers, the Dutch government, and a share of The European Innovation Council Fund’s €278 million set aside for its latest round of investments.

It plans to use the cash to continue improving its satellite network and grow its customer base.

Hiber co-founder and chief strategy officer Coen Janssen added the backing was a “key step in realising our aim of making the Internet of Things really simple and available for everyone in remote and developing regions of the world”.

Among the potential use cases for its network, the company lists helping eliminating food waste and reducing the environmental impact of extracting fossil fuels through accurate monitoring of facilities.

The company provides the network and end-to-end IoT systems for specific business types, including agriculture, mining, and oil and gas well monitoring sectors. It already has a number of trial and customer projects in operation including with oil giant Royal Dutch Shell.

Alongside the funding, Hiber announced co-founder and MD Laurens Groenendijk was set to step aside from his role with two new additions joining its management team: CFO Steven Kroonsberg and Roel Jansen, who takes the role of CCO.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telenor targets IoT boost through unification

Telefonica moves on IoT, blockchain integration

Spark ignites tech innovation hub for businesses
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association