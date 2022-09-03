 Samsung’s US customers hit by data breach - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung’s US customers hit by data breach

03 SEP 2022
Samsung

Samsung Electronics suffered a data breach that impacted an unannounced number of its US customers but stated the cybersecurity incident didn’t include access to social security numbers or credit and debit card numbers.

Other information, such as name, contact and demographic details, date of birth and product registration data was compromised, according to a statement by the vendor.

The company determined through an ongoing investigation that on or around 4 August personal information of certain customers was affected.

While Samsung didn’t disclose how many of its US customers were impacted by the data breach, it’s notifying customers to make them aware of the incident.

“We have taken actions to secure the affected systems and have engaged a leading outside cybersecurity firm and are coordinating with law enforcement,” according to its statement. “We regret any inconvenience this may cause our valued customers and appreciate their trust in us.”

Samsung reportedly suffered a hack on the source code used in its Galaxy devices in March but stated no personal information related to customers or employees was stolen in that incident.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Devices

