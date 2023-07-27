 Samsung warns of risks to H2 smartphone recovery - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung warns of risks to H2 smartphone recovery

27 JUL 2023

Samsung Electronics forecast double-digit profitability in its mobile division on a full-year basis by enhancing operational efficiencies, with revenue also expected to rebound after dropping in Q2.

While Samsung expects the smartphone market to return to year-on-year growth in H2 led by the premium tier, VP of the Mobile eXperience (MX) division Daniel Araujo said on its earnings call there is potential for additional cuts, citing global economic risks.

Samsung tipped the tablet market to stay mostly flat, with demand to increase in the high-end segment.

MX and Networks sales dropped 13 per cent year-on-year in Q2 to KRW25.6 trillion ($20 billion).

Revenue from network equipment fell in major markets including North America and Japan.

Operating profit fell 13.8 per cent to KRW4 trillion.

Smartphone shipments declined 15.5 per cent to 53 million units, with the ASP falling 4.3 per cent to $269.

Tablet shipments dropped 14.3 per cent to 6 million units.

Araujo said sales decreased due to premium smartphones accounting for a lower percentage of shipments, noting “the effect of the S23 launch faded into a delayed recovery of the mass market attributable to the continued economic downturn”.

Net profit fell 86 per cent to KRW1.6 trillion and revenue 22 per cent to KRW60 trillion, attributed to weak smartphone demand.

Samsung cited global economic factors including a delay in recovery of the semiconductor market caused by inflation, along with continued inventory adjustments by its customers.

It plans to continue to reduce memory chip production despite forecasting a rebound in sales in H2.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung braced for more profit woe

Samsung, Naver Cloud construct private 5G plan

Samsung forecasts profit dive, cuts chip output
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

5-min highlights: Apple’s Vision Pro launch

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association