Samsung US chief set to exit - Mobile World Live

Tim Baxter, CEO of Samsung Electronics North America (pictured, below), announced plans to retire on 1 June, after around 12 years with the company.

The executive announced the move in a LinkedIn post, noting he will pass the reins to current deputy North America head Young Hoon Eom.

Samsung confirmed the change in a statement sent to Mobile World Live, thanking Baxter for his service and praising him as “an exceptional business leader who has helped define Samsung as an innovator in the consumer electronics industry”.

Baxter joined Samsung as EVP of sales and marketing for consumer electronics in 2006, and held various leadership positions before being appointed to his current post in July 2017. The role gave him control of Samsung’s $30 billion consumer and enterprise businesses in the US and Canada, including oversight of teams across mobile, consumer electronics, home appliances, customer care, services and new business.

The move comes at a pivotal moment, as operators across the US and Canada begin the transition to 5G. All four tier-one US operators have confirmed they are working with Samsung on 5G handsets set for release in the first half of 2019.