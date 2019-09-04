Samsung unveils integrated 5G chipset - Mobile World Live

Samsung introduced its first 5G chipset combining a modem and application processor, with mass production expected to start by the year-end.

Based on 8nm FinFET process technology, Samsung stated the Exynos 980 is its first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem, which reduces power consumption and increases the space efficiency within a device.

Ben Hur, VP of System LSI marketing, said Samsung is pushing to make 5G more accessible to a wider range of users and continues to lead innovation in the mobile 5G market.

The new modem is compatible with 2G to 5G networks, providing gigabit downlink speeds on 4G and up to 2.55Gb/s on the sub-6GHz band for 5G. The processor is also compatible with the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, IEEE 802.11ax. Samsung talked up the speed and stability of the standard, noting benefits for applications including online gaming and high-resolution video streaming.

It also highlighted photography credentials, noting the Exynos 980 can deliver a resolution up to 108MP. The image signal processor can work with up to five individual sensors and is able to process three concurrently.

Yonhap News Agency reported last month Samsung was gearing up to launch the chipset this year. Rivals Qualcomm and MediaTek are expected to launch integrated 5G chips in early 2020.