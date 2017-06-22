English
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung begins mass producing IoT processor

22 JUN 2017

South Korea-headquartered Samsung announced today it commenced mass-production of a processor designed specifically for IoT applications.

The tech giant said the Exynos i T200 is built using its 28nm process and features high processing capabilities along with Wi-Fi connectivity. It is the company’s first Exynos-branded IoT processor.

In a statement, Ben Hur, VP of system LSI marketing at Samsung, said: “The Exynos i T200 is an IoT solution optimised to deliver both the performance and security demanded in the IoT market.”

To address security and privacy issues, which the company said are major challenges for device manufactures and consumers in applying IoT capabilities, the Exynos i T200 uses a separate and designated security management hardware block called the security sub-system.

The i T200 has a Cortex-R4 processor and an additional Cortex-M0+ processor enabling the devices it supports to process and perform various tasks without the need for an extra microcontroller IC in the system.

It is 802.11b/g/n single-band (2.4GHz) compatible, received Wi-Fi Alliance certification, and is Microsoft Azure Certified for IoT. The processor is also compliant with IoTivity, an IoT protocol standard from the Open Connectivity Foundation, designed to enable seamless interoperability between IoT devices.

In April Samsung partnered with KT to launch the operator’s first narrow-band IoT service on a trial basis in Seoul. The vendor deployed its NB-IoT technology on KT’s existing LTE base stations and rolled out its virtualised cellular IoT core platform.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

