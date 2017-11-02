Samsung sets new CFO as management shift continues

Samsung continued a reshuffle of its executive team, naming a new group CFO along with a number of promotions a matter of days after revealing who will succeed outgoing CEO Kwon Oh-hyun.

The company promoted Hee-Chan Roh, the current EVP and CFO at Samsung Display, to the post of president and CFO. The move is the latest shift in Samsung’s management team sparked by Kwon’s recent announcement he would not seek re-election as vice chairman and CEO when his tenure ends in March 2018.

Samsung also announced Hyunsuk Kim, president and head of its consumer electronics division, as CEO of its research arm: the first chief to directly oversee the latter division.

Kwon previously said the company faced an “unprecedented crisis inside out”, seemingly a reference to concerns of a leadership vacuum following the imprisonment of heir-apparent Lee Jae-yong. The outgoing chief said the time is right for the company to “start anew, with a new spirit and young leadership”.

Other moves

Samsung also announced Tim Baxter will add the role of corporate president to his existing duties as CEO of Samsung Electronics America.

The vendor also promoted the heads of several business units to the position of president of their respective divisions, namely: Gyoyoung Jin (memory business); Inyup Kang (system LSI); and Eun Seung Jung (foundry).

Jong-Hee Han gained a promotion from EVP and head of R&D at the visual display business to president and head of the division. Deuk-kyu Hwang becomes president and head of Samsung China (previously EVP of the semiconductor unit’s Giheung-Hwaseong Complex production facility).

The company this week announced Kim Ki-nam, the current president of its semiconductor business, will succeed Kwon as CEO. At the same time, it named Koh Dong-jin president and head of its IT and mobile communications business; and Kim Hyun-suk to the same role at its consumer electronics business.