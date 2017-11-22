English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung set to open AI research facility

22 NOV 2017

Samsung Electronics detailed plans to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) research facility as it seeks to keep pace with a changing industrial landscape.

In a statement made on its South Korean website, the company revealed the planned creation of the facility alongside several small organisational changes. Few details were given on the location or the specific remit of the new unit.

Samsung said the restructure and development of the research facility were part of its drive to “respond to rapidly changing industrial environments such as the confluence of various industrial areas and the merger of industries.”

AI focus
The creation of the research unit is the latest phase in the company’s drive towards developing and harnessing AI technology.

In September, it hosted an AI forum in New York with sector experts to discuss latest developments and the potential of the technology.

At the event Yoon Boo-keun, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics, told assembled academics and researchers: “Our passion and commitment together with your ideas and insights will help us take the lead in the age of AI.”

In October, Samsung opened an AI development lab in Canada to accelerate development of the technology. In 2016 the company acquired AI platform developer Viv Labs for a sum thought to be in the region of $215 million.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodafone takes AI to the network edge

Samsung overtakes Intel in semiconductor revenue

Samsung pips Apple to top Western EU tablet market
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association