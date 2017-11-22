Samsung set to open AI research facility

Samsung Electronics detailed plans to establish an artificial intelligence (AI) research facility as it seeks to keep pace with a changing industrial landscape.

In a statement made on its South Korean website, the company revealed the planned creation of the facility alongside several small organisational changes. Few details were given on the location or the specific remit of the new unit.

Samsung said the restructure and development of the research facility were part of its drive to “respond to rapidly changing industrial environments such as the confluence of various industrial areas and the merger of industries.”

AI focus

The creation of the research unit is the latest phase in the company’s drive towards developing and harnessing AI technology.

In September, it hosted an AI forum in New York with sector experts to discuss latest developments and the potential of the technology.

At the event Yoon Boo-keun, president and CEO of Samsung Electronics, told assembled academics and researchers: “Our passion and commitment together with your ideas and insights will help us take the lead in the age of AI.”

In October, Samsung opened an AI development lab in Canada to accelerate development of the technology. In 2016 the company acquired AI platform developer Viv Labs for a sum thought to be in the region of $215 million.