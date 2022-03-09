 Samsung scores US FWA deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung scores US FWA deal

09 MAR 2022

A regional US broadband provider delivered another win for Samsung in the mobile equipment space, tapping the vendor to provide CBRS kit for a network spanning several states in the nation.

Samsung and network architect t3 Broadband were contracted by Mercury Broadband to provide more than 500 fixed wireless access (FWA) sites in Kansas, Missouri and Indiana, with plans for further states to be added over the next three years.

The South Korean vendor is supplying its 64T64R Massive MIMO radios and CDU50 baseband units. Samsung and t3 Broadband will also support service requests, with the network builder also overseeing engineering work.

CBRS spectrum occupies the 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz range and is touted as a means of closing broadband coverage gaps by extending access into remote areas.

Samsung and t3 Broadband agreed a deal to deliver 4G and 5G network solutions to regional service providers in 2021.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

Unos hackers acceden al código fuente de los Samsung Galaxy

Hackers access Samsung Galaxy source code

Los nuevos ordenadores portátiles Samsung priorizan la seguridad empresarial
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association