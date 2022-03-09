Samsung scores US FWA deal

A regional US broadband provider delivered another win for Samsung in the mobile equipment space, tapping the vendor to provide CBRS kit for a network spanning several states in the nation.

Samsung and network architect t3 Broadband were contracted by Mercury Broadband to provide more than 500 fixed wireless access (FWA) sites in Kansas, Missouri and Indiana, with plans for further states to be added over the next three years.

The South Korean vendor is supplying its 64T64R Massive MIMO radios and CDU50 baseband units. Samsung and t3 Broadband will also support service requests, with the network builder also overseeing engineering work.

CBRS spectrum occupies the 3.5GHz to 3.7GHz range and is touted as a means of closing broadband coverage gaps by extending access into remote areas.

Samsung and t3 Broadband agreed a deal to deliver 4G and 5G network solutions to regional service providers in 2021.