 Samsung scores $1B deal with Dish Wireless - Mobile World Live
Home

Samsung scores $1B deal with Dish Wireless

03 MAY 2022
Dish

Samsung’s networks business continued to make headway with mobile operators through a high-profile deal with US newcomer Dish Wireless which the vendor stated was worth more than $1 billion.

In a joint statement, the companies explained the multi-year deal involves Samsung supplying Dish Wireless with its 5G and RAN products, vRAN software and a variety of O-RAN Alliance-compliant radio units including Massive MIMO.

The deal with Dish Wireless is one of Samsung’s largest radio network contracts since a $7 billion win with Verizon in 2020.

Samsung has emerged as a strong RAN contender against long-standing network giants Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei and ZTE.

The South Korean vendor is also gaining traction in Europe, most-recently with Virgin Media O2. Samsung also won a major contract with Vodafone UK in 2021, as part of an open RAN plan by the operator.

Dish Wireless is on a deadline with the US government to cover 20 per cent of the country’s population with 5G by 14 June, so it was somewhat surprising for it to leave it so late to announce a new radio vendor.

It claims to be building the US’ “first virtualised, open RAN 5G broadband network“.

The company assembled a large roster of partners to help build its greenfield 5G network.

Amazon is likely the biggest and most impactful, which will host the Dish Wireless network in the AWS cloud.

Nokia, Intel, Qualcomm, MTI, VMware, Fujitsu, Mavenir, Altiostar, Matrixx Software, Ciena’s Blue Planet, Hansen Technologies, DigitalRoute, Palo Alto Networks and Netcracker are also working with the operator.

Dish Wireless is currently using the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone for network testing plans to continue using the vendor’s devices as a reference platform throughout its deployment process.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

