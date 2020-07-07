 Samsung readies vRAN move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung readies vRAN move

07 JUL 2020

Samsung Electronics became the latest network vendor to announce plans to launch 5G virtualised RAN kit, hailing a system due this quarter as providing operators with new open architecture options.

In a statement, the company said the software-based infrastructure matched the performance of its hardware-based systems while simplifying 5G network management.

It combines a virtualised central unit, available from the company since 2019, and a virtualised distributed unit which is currently the subject of field tests in North America.

Samsung noted “by replacing the dedicated baseband hardware used in a traditional RAN architecture with software elements on a general-purpose computing platform, mobile operators can scale 5G capacity and performance more easily, add new features quickly, and have flexibility to support multiple architectures.”

The vendor added it was already supporting commercial 5G with existing network equipment in South Korea, Japan and the US. It aims to rapidly expand its global footprint citing Europe, Canada and New Zealand as targets.

Samsung’s announcement comes hours after rival Nokia pledged to increase its support for open RAN architecture.

Nokia revealed a full suite of open interfaces would be supported in existing products in 2021. It announced a forthcoming cloud RAN platform last month.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung forecasts strong profit gain

Telus leaves Huawei hanging with Samsung 5G deal

UK looks to Huawei rivals for 5G tech

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Feature Video: GSMA Thrive China 2020 highlights

Mobile Mix: Out with the old, in with the new

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association