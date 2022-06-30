 Samsung powers chip ambitions with 3nm process - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung powers chip ambitions with 3nm process

30 JUN 2022

Samsung claimed to have become the first company in the world to begin mass producing chips with an advanced 3nm process, a move it hopes will lure customers away from leading foundry chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

Compared with conventional 5nm chips, the first-generation 3nm process can reduce power consumption by up to 45 per cent, improve performance by 23 per cent and reduce area by 16 per cent, Samsung stated.

Samsung also noted that a second generation of 3nm expected in 2023 will reduce power consumption by up to 50 per cent, improve performance by 30 per cent and reduce area by 35 per cent.

The South Korea-based vendor announced in 2021 that it planned to apply a new transistor structure called “gate all around” (GAA) in the 3nm production process. At the time, Samsung also set the target of producing 2nm chips built on GAA by 2025.

Samsung’s goal is to become the world’s leading logic chipmaker by 2030. The company is already the market leader in memory chips.

In 2021, the manufacturer developed 8nm process technology for RF chips, a move claimed as a major boost for the power and efficiency of 5G communications.

Samsung also aims to close the gap to contract manufacturer TSMC, which research company TrendForce ranked at the top of the market with a 54 per cent share compared with the 16 per cent currently held by the South Korean company.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Samsung targets 2G vRAN opportunity

Samsung presume de un captador de imagen de 200 megapíxeles más pequeño

Samsung boasts more compact 200MP image sensor
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association