 Samsung plots flagship drive in face of waning demand - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung plots flagship drive in face of waning demand

28 JUL 2022
Samsung

Samsung Electronics targeted a push on high-end mobile device sales in the second half of 2022 led by fresh foldable models, as economic uncertainty was expected to continue to sap demand in the wider smartphone market.

In its Q2 results statement, Samsung explained it expected flagship sales and a push on multi-device experiences to drive its mobile experience (MX) division for the remainder of 2022.

Along with launching its latest foldable devices, expected in early August, Samsung is continuing in pursuit of “mainstreaming of the foldable products as a key category in the premium segment”. This includes improving customer experience on the form factor by collaborating with partners.

The company also cited plans to continue to chase improved “operational efficiency” as a way of maintaining profitability in the face of market uncertainties it expects to persist for some time.

Samsung noted its MX division had suffered increased costs for components and logistics in Q2, however supply disruptions experienced earlier in the year had been mostly resolved.

It added the company had recorded “solid” sales of the Galaxy S22 range and Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Revenue for the segment was KRW28 trillion ($21.5 billion), up 31 per cent year-on-year. Net profit is not broken down by division, but it noted operating profit for its MX and mobile network segments combined was KRW2.6 trillion, down from KRW3.2 trillion in Q2 2021.

Across the whole business, Samsung Electronics reported revenue of KRW77.2 trillion (up 21 per cent) and net profit of KRW11.1 trillion, up from KRW9.6 trillion.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Samsung mobile boss tips foldables for growing impact

Samsung connects robots in private 5G deal

Samsung tipped to raise chip prices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association