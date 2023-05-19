 Samsung pauses Google browser swap - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung pauses Google browser swap

19 MAY 2023

Samsung Electronics suspended plans to replace its default Google search engine with Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing on its smartphones, over fears of market shock and souring close ties with Alphabet, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported.

The outlet’s sources claimed Samsung had not anticipated any direct effect on the market because smartphone users often opt to use other browsers such as Google Chrome rather than the default option.

WSJ reported the plan formed part of a broader effort by Samsung to ease dependence on Google’s software and diversify its smartphone features, but relented over fears it may affect “wide-ranging business relations” with the internet giant as most of its devices run on Android OS.

Various outlets reported Google earns $3 billion from its current Samsung deal.

The search giant recently developed Bard, an AI chatbot which users can integrate into the browser.

Samsung remains open to future changes on its default Google browser, WSJ added.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Google reaches $40M settlement in latest tracking case

Google settles Pixel 4 advert claims for $8M

Google takes wraps off first foldable

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association