Samsung opens self-repair in 9 European markets

Samsung Electronics expanded sales of official smartphone self-repair kits to a group of countries in Europe, with users of three of its latest flagship designs able to replace the screen, back glass and charging ports.

Countries in its European launch are Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The scheme launched in the US in 2022 and was extended to the manufacturer’s home market of South Korea last month.

Users are able to order repair kits including tools and instructions for fixing the Samsung Galaxy S20, S21 and S22 series. It is also selling parts for selected laptops under the scheme.

The service is being provided in collaboration with specialist suppliers ASWO and 2Service, with each allocated a group of countries.

Samsung Electronics president and head of Mobile Experience Business TM Roh said the company is committing to scaling the service around the world to “encourage users to experience the optimised performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible”.

Moves to provide the service in European Union countries come as authorities there, and various other countries, mull strict rules to extend the lifecycle of devices and cut electronic waste.

Companies including Apple and Nokia licensee HMD Global also provide similar facilities.