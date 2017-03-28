Samsung mulls phoenix-like Galaxy Note 7 reboot

Samsung plans to sell refurbished versions of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, the model withdrawn in 2016 after problems with batteries caused some devices to overheat and catch fire.

The company had been under pressure from environmental rights groups including Greenpeace to recycle returned Galaxy Note7 devices in an environmentally friendly way.

In a statement Samsung said it would do this by first considering if devices could be used as refurbished or rental phones.

“Regarding the Galaxy Note 7 devices as refurbished phones or rental phones, applicability is dependent upon consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand. The markets and release dates will be determined accordingly,” it said.

For remaining devices, it said components including semiconductors and camera modules would be detached and used for test sample production purposes, while precious metals such as copper, nickel, gold and silver would be extracted.

Samsung’s announcement follows reports in February stating the tech giant is looking to offer a revamped version of the troubled device in some markets as a way of clearing inventory. Speculation around this increased when analysis from Samsung and independent researchers found no other problems in the device except the batteries.

The news also comes just days before Samsung unveils its new Galaxy S8, its first major phone since the crisis.

No doubt the South Korean vendor is under pressure and will hope the new device can reinvigorate the company, both in terms of sales and also its consumer reputation.

Jude Lee, global senior campaigner at Greenpeace East Asia, said: “This is major win for everyone that took action, and a step towards shifting the way we produce and dispose of electronics.”

However, Lee added: “While we welcome this news, Samsung must share as soon as possible more detailed timelines on when it will implement its promises, as well as how it intends to change its production system to make sure this never happens again.”