Samsung move to cut Apple patent damages dismissed

Samsung failed in a bid to further erode the level of damages awarded for infringing Apple’s patents in the latest hearing of a long-running row over a 2012 court decision.

In a case heard yesterday (24 May), Samsung hoped to drastically drop the amount paid to Apple based on a verdict by the Supreme Court in December 2016 defining how damages could be calculated.

The Supreme Court had stated the fine could be based on the value of the offending components rather than earnings from the entire device – as had been originally set.

The dispute has rumbled on since a complaint filed by Apple in 2011 and subsequent trial a year later. In August 2012, Apple was awarded $1.05 billion, but following a number of subsequent appeals and court hearings the level of fine was drastically slashed.

In December 2015, Samsung agreed to pay $548 million. However it continued to appeal $399 million of that award – relating to user interface, surface and bezel design – resulting in the latest case. The remaining $149 million was not disputed and, according to media reports at the time, already paid.

Following the latest verdict, a Samsung representative said: “Today’s decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favour of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.”

In a statement, Apple said it was pleased the jury agreed Samsung should “pay for copying our products”.

“This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design.”