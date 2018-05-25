English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung move to cut Apple patent damages dismissed

25 MAY 2018

Samsung failed in a bid to further erode the level of damages awarded for infringing Apple’s patents in the latest hearing of a long-running row over a 2012 court decision.

In a case heard yesterday (24 May), Samsung hoped to drastically drop the amount paid to Apple based on a verdict by the Supreme Court in December 2016 defining how damages could be calculated.

The Supreme Court had stated the fine could be based on the value of the offending components rather than earnings from the entire device – as had been originally set.

The dispute has rumbled on since a complaint filed by Apple in 2011 and subsequent trial a year later. In August 2012, Apple was awarded $1.05 billion, but following a number of subsequent appeals and court hearings the level of fine was drastically slashed.

In December 2015, Samsung agreed to pay $548 million. However it continued to appeal $399 million of that award – relating to user interface, surface and bezel design – resulting in the latest case. The remaining $149 million was not disputed and, according to media reports at the time, already paid.

Following the latest verdict, a Samsung representative said: “Today’s decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favour of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers.”

In a statement, Apple said it was pleased the jury agreed Samsung should “pay for copying our products”.

“This case has always been about more than money. Apple ignited the smartphone revolution with iPhone and it is a fact that Samsung blatantly copied our design.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Apple beefs up data management tools

Samsung eyes Bixby boost with new AI labs

Apple cracks down on VoIP apps in China
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association