Samsung, IBM team on enterprise 5G - Mobile World Live

Samsung and IBM forged a collaboration to develop new 5G cloud, mobile edge computing and private network products for the enterprise sector.

The partnership will combine 5G Samsung Galaxy models and the vendor’s enterprise network portfolio with IBM’s network management, hybrid cloud and edge computing expertise, along with subsidiary Red Hat’s open architecture.

Goals include delivery of cloud and edge compute products capable of providing insights on operational performance and personnel safety.

The companies will also develop private 5G network systems for applications spanning industrial IoT, AI, cloud, edge compute and AR; and work to enable management of computing workloads on Samsung devices using IBM’s Edge Application Manager.

Steve Canepa, GM and MD for IBM’s Global Communications Sector, stated an expected shift “from proprietary architecture to intelligent, software-defined hybrid cloud platforms enables the creation of enormous new value in the 5G and edge era”.

Samsung Electronics EVP and head of its Global Mobile B2B Team, KC Choi, added the collaboration would shed light on “how our unique devices, mobile IoT and network solutions can provide frontline workers with access to better data and more actionable insights”.

IBM deployed a hybrid cloud platform for operators last month.