 Samsung, IBM team on enterprise 5G - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung, IBM team on enterprise 5G

16 DEC 2020

Samsung and IBM forged a collaboration to develop new 5G cloud, mobile edge computing and private network products for the enterprise sector.

The partnership will combine 5G Samsung Galaxy models and the vendor’s enterprise network portfolio with IBM’s network management, hybrid cloud and edge computing expertise, along with subsidiary Red Hat’s open architecture.

Goals include delivery of cloud and edge compute products capable of providing insights on operational performance and personnel safety.

The companies will also develop private 5G network systems for applications spanning industrial IoT, AI, cloud, edge compute and AR; and work to enable management of computing workloads on Samsung devices using IBM’s Edge Application Manager.

Steve Canepa, GM and MD for IBM’s Global Communications Sector, stated an expected shift “from proprietary architecture to intelligent, software-defined hybrid cloud platforms enables the creation of enormous new value in the 5G and edge era”.

Samsung Electronics EVP and head of its Global Mobile B2B Team, KC Choi, added the collaboration would shed light on “how our unique devices, mobile IoT and network solutions can provide frontline workers with access to better data and more actionable insights”.

IBM deployed a hybrid cloud platform for operators last month.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Germany stops short of 5G vendor bans in security rules

Videotron makes Montreal 5G move

Samsung makes Note of 2021 device direction
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association