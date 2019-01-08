 Samsung forecasts sharp drop in Q4 profit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung forecasts sharp drop in Q4 profit

08 JAN 2019

Samsung expects its operating profit for Q4 2018 to plummet 28.7 per cent year-on-year to about KRW10.8 trillion ($9.6 billion), with slowing sales of memory chips and smartphones forecast to reduce revenue by more than 10 per cent.

The smartphone giant released preliminary Q4 results today (8 January). It doesn’t break out revenue or operating profit for each business division in the quarterly guidance. It is expected to release detailed earnings later this month.

It estimated sales for the period at about KRW59 trillion, down 10.6 per cent from Q4 2017.

The declines were caused by slowing smartphone sales in China, which resulted in poor sales of Samsung’s memory chips, Reuters reported.

Apple also recently cut its guidance following weaker-than-expected iPhone sales, with China having a significant impact.

The vendor’s mobile business showed weakness in Q3, with revenue falling 12 per cent year-on-year to KRW24 trillion. The company said the drop was mostly due to “intensified competition”.

On a group level, its Q3 net profit stood at KRW13 trillion, up 20 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China smartphone market falls again in 2018

LG warns of Q4 profit slump

Apple inks Samsung deal as services drive continues

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Mobile Mix: Say Hello to Djingo

Mobile Mix: Don’t cry for 5G Argentina

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association