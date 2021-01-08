 Samsung forecasts Q4 operating profit surge - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung forecasts Q4 operating profit surge

08 JAN 2021

Samsung predicted another increase in operating profit despite modest revenue gains in Q4 2020, as the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic fuelled growth in semiconductor demand.

The smartphone giant forecast operating profit to increase 25.7 per cent year-on-year to KRW9 trillion ($8.2 billion) and consolidated sales to rise 1.9 per cent to KR61 trillion.

Analysts said its chip business led the strong performance despite falling memory chip prices, while its mobile business declined due to lockdowns in Europe, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The company didn’t breakdown figures by division or reveal net profit: it is due to report full-year earnings later in the month.

In Q3, net profit surged 52 per cent year-on-year to KRW9.27 trillion and operating profit rose 57.7 per cent to KRW12.35 trillion. Revenue rose 8 per cent to KRW66.96 trillion, driven by gains in the mobile and semiconductor sectors.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung teases release of Galaxy S21

Samsung joins KDDI 5G enterprise alliance

Samsung forecasts record sales in Q3
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association