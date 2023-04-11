 Samsung forecasts profit dive, cuts chip output - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Samsung forecasts profit dive, cuts chip output

11 APR 2023

Samsung Electronics issued a downbeat guidance for Q1 2023, with the tech giant planning to scale back production of memory chips in the face of sharp price declines and a huge expected plunge in its operating profit.

In its Q1 earnings guidance, the company estimated operating profit would drop 96 per cent year-on-year to KRW600 billion (US$461.5 million) from KRW14.1 trillion a year earlier and revenue to decline 19 per cent to KRW63 trillion.

The smartphone giant, which will release full Q1 earnings later in the month, said it would cut chip capacity without disclosing details.

A sharp drop in global demand for electronic gadgets has weakened the semiconductor market.

“Samsung previously thought that it would be able to power through this downturn as it has before, but it looks to me as if pricing has fallen harder than it thought leading to larger losses and a rethink of its short-term strategy,” noted Dr Richard Windsor in his Radio Free Mobile blog.

In Q4, the group’s revenue decreased 8.2 per cent to KRW70.5 trillion. Net profit more than doubled to KRW23.5 trillion, attributed to a decline in income tax from previously deferred liabilities related to subsidiary dividends.

On its Q4 earnings call, EVP of investor relations Ben Suh noted that while 2023 capex was not finalised, for its memory business the company would continue to invest for the mid- to long-term to prepare for future demand.

Rival SK Hynix revealed plans to reduce capex by more than 50 per cent from the KRW19 trillion spent in 2022 as it booked a net loss in Q4.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

