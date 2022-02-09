Samsung focuses on camera tech in Galaxy S22 series

Samsung unveiled a new portfolio of Android 12 smartphones and tablets at its Unpacked event, highlighting advances in camera technology and AI.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ each include three cameras, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra includes five. The devices use AI to automatically adjust for lighting conditions and enhance photo quality through optical image and digital video stabilisation.

During the Unpacked event, Samsung highlighted the S22 Ultra’s 4-nm processor and a display it stated delivers a three-time increase in the responsiveness of the included S Pen stylus versus previous models sporting the device.

The ordering process for all three is open, with the Galaxy S22 priced at $799, the S22+ $999 and S22 Ultra $1,199. Only the S22+ and the S22 Ultra are 5G-compatible.

Ben Wood, CMO and chief analyst at CCS Insight, stated the Galaxy S22 Ultra “ticks all the boxes that a Galaxy Note device would deliver” and “confirms our long-held view that it makes sense for the flagship Galaxy S and Note devices to converge”.

Tablets

Samsung also revealed updates for its Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+, and introduced a new Tab S8 Ultra.

All are 5G devices and feature advances in AI and display technology.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra automatically maintains focus during video calls and can zoom out to include new participants as they join.

Samsung is offering Galaxy Tab buyers a free trial of Google’s YouTube Premium service and stated more updates to its partnership with the search giant are coming later this year.

The Galaxy Tab S8 is priced at $699, Tab S8+ $999 and Tab S8 Ultra $1,099, with the ordering process open.