Home

Samsung edges toward chip fab decision

07 SEP 2021
Samsung

South Korean press reported Samsung was close to selecting a site near Taylor, Texas for a planned $17 billion chip fabrication plant which would boost the vendor’s US manufacturing capabilities.

Korea JoongAng Daily reported Samsung will choose Taylor after the city posted a notice on its website explaining officials will meet with the vendor on 8 September.

A Samsung representative told local US press the meeting is part of a due diligence process, which all sites under consideration are performing.

Samsung is also evaluating sites in Austin, Texas, New York State and Arizona.

Taylor officials are expected to discuss tax incentives including rebating more than 90 per cent of Samsung’s property taxes in the early years of the project.

Samsung previously indicated a site in Taylor could create 1,800 new jobs directly, with up to 10,000 set to be involved in construction. It would aim to begin building the site in early 2022 and commence production in late 2024.

Analysts have speculated Samsung will use a US plant to make semiconductors using 3nm technology enabled by extreme ultraviolet lithography.

In May, Samsung announced plans to increase its investments in non-memory chips by $34 billion by 2030.

The US government is considering tax credits and subsidies for domestic chip manufacturing to secure the supply chain and reduce reliance on Chinese producers.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

