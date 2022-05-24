 Samsung details tech investment hike - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Samsung details tech investment hike

24 MAY 2022

Samsung outlined plans to boost total investments over the next five years by 36.4 per cent, seeking to accelerate long-term growth by beefing-up production of next-generation technologies.

In a statement, Samsung detailed plans to invest KRW450 trillion ($355.8 billion) across segments including chips and biopharmaceutical from 2022 to 2026, up from KRW330 trillion over the previous five years.

Samsung also plans to hire more than 80,000 employees compared with 40,000 over the past three years.

The chip and consumer electronics giant noted 80 per cent of the planned investment will go towards its domestic market of South Korea.

Local funding is earmarked to increase 44 per cent.

The sum includes KRW240 trillion committed in August 2021.

Samsung noted securing domestic supply chains for chips and other products is vital for the country’s economic development and security.

The company recorded net profit of KRW11.1 trillion in Q1, up 56.6 per cent year-on-year, with a 19 per cent rise in revenue mostly driven by a near 40 per cent increase in semiconductor sales.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Samsung prepara una subida de precios de sus chips

Samsung scores $1B deal with Dish Wireless

El declive en la demanda hace disminuir las ventas de smartphones
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sustainability and San Diego Summits

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association