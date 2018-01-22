English
Home

Samsung calls for collaboration on AI

22 JAN 2018

Samsung highlighted the need for an open, collaborative artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem at a summit it held focused on AI research and commercial applications.

Young Sohn, president and CSO at Samsung Electronics, said harnessing the talent and expertise of a vast ecosystem of companies will give consumers “smarter, simpler, more meaningful interactions with the devices they love.”

SVP of AI Research, Larry Heck, (pictured, left) spoke of the need to drive broader adoption and consumer confidence in AI and underscored the importance of opening up the technology to third parties.

He said Samsung will understand users’ needs and preferences by studying its devices ecosystem, as this is key to making AI “more relevant and useful”.

Samsung’s commitment to AI is reflected in a ramp up of activities around the technology. In November 2017, it acquired AI start-up Fluenty and announced the creation of a AI research centre.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

