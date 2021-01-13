Samsung believes best yet to come from 5G - Mobile World Live

CES 2021: Executives from Samsung Electronics America (SEA) and logistics company Ice Mobility urged consumers to be patient with 5G, explaining more advanced capabilities and use cases will become available as the technology evolves.

Drew Blackard, VP of product management at SEA, told a panel many current services including video streaming are merely “better on 5G”.

But he added more advanced “only-on-5G experiences” will become mainstream “more and more as the infrastructure develops” and the technology becomes more widely used.

Blackard noted SEA had “done a lot of development with partners to build out what these can look like”, pointing to a collaboration with AT&T to offer AR experiences for sports fans.

Ice Mobility chairman and co-founder Denise Gibson added “there is an element of patience” to realising 5G’s potential.

She said 5G “is a platform that will evolve”, explaining “it’s not solely about” geographic reach, but also provision of advanced capabilities and services on networks and devices.

Blackard added “partnerships are obviously essential”, noting 5G required “a group, an industry to bring that forward. It’s not a single player that can do that”.