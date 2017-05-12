Samsung appoints new mobile marketing, China heads

Samsung appointed new heads for mobile marketing and China in a minor shake-up of its smartphone division.

The moves form part of an annual executive reshuffle which was delayed due to the arrest of its vice chairman. Samsung typically conducts a reshuffle at the end of a year, but appointments in 2016 were delayed as vice chairman Lee Jae-yong was caught up in a graft scandal which led to the arrest and ousting of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye, The Korea Herald reported.

With just 54 executives promoted across the company, the size of the appointments was significantly smaller than in the past. In 2015, Samsung promoted 135 executives, the newspaper said.

In the recent move, EVP Choi Kyung-sik was named head of strategic marketing for the mobile division, Reuters reported. Choi’s predecessor, Lee Sang-chul, will take over as head of its Southeast Asian operations.

Kwon Kye-hyun will lead its China business, where the vendor is struggling to gain market share because of intense competition from domestic rivals including Huawei and Oppo.

Samsung announced in late April it decided not to convert to a holding company structure following a comprehensive review with external advisers to determine the optimal corporate structure of the company.