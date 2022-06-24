 Salesforce, AT&T team up to cut gas emissions - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Salesforce, AT&T team up to cut gas emissions

24 JUN 2022

Salesforce and US operator AT&T partnered to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices in order to boost progress towards a net zero economy.

AT&T is in the process of integrating IoT sensor data into Salesforce’s Net Zero Cloud in order to help businesses track and reduce their own emissions.

The data collected from IoT connected devices, such as heavy machinery and equipment, can be fed into the Net Zero Cloud to track and calculate the emissions.

AT&T will also tap into Net Zero Cloud for insights into its own global carbon emission goals.

Salesforce will take part in AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI) which includes the mobile operator’s goal of cutting its greenhouse gas emission by 1 gigaton by 2035.

AT&T has been working with business customers and non-profits to drive connectivity solutions that help reduce emissions since 2015. It has focused on verticals that have large carbon footprints, including manufacturing, energy, and transportation.

AT&T developed technology to better track, monitor, control and optimise heavy machinery and equipment, such as dozers, forklifts and cranes, to help companies manage their emission performances across a single view.

Mobile operators and industry organisations, such as the GSMA, have ramped up their net zero ambitions over the past few years.

In a recent report, the GSMA announced 49 operators representing 62 per cent of the mobile industry by revenue had committed to rapidly cutting emissions over the next decade, which was an increase of 18 operators since 2020.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Related

AT&T, Verizon agree to phased 5G C-Band rollout

AT&T y Verizon acuerdan el despliegue gradual de la 5G en Banda-C

T-Mobile US serves up new 5G hotspot
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association