 Safaricom, tech giants back disability inclusion goal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom, tech giants back disability inclusion goal

24 FEB 2020

Safaricom and other major technology companies joined an initiative for disability inclusion, in an effort to boost innovation in the accessible world and help advance the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Named The Valuable 500, the initiative also added automobile manufacturer Audi, IT service management company CGI IT UK, Mastercard, Sky and hotel booking website Trivago to its ranks.

Interim Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph (pictured) explained the Kenya-headquartered operator had witnessed “first-hand the disproportionate effects of inequality and poverty on people with disability”.

He highlighted the operator’s commitment to drive the disability inclusion agenda in the communities it serves, in alignment with the SDGs.

More than 250 companies, including operators BT, NTT Docomo, O2 UK, Orange, Telefonica, Beeline, and Vodafone Group support The Valuable 500 campaign, which aims to sign up 500 global business leaders and CEOs before the UN General Assembly in mid-September.

The Valuable 500’s founder Caroline Casey called for the technology sector to prioritise inclusion for the 1.3 billion disabled people worldwide.

Casey argued the industry had the potential to be among “the greatest enablers when it comes to disability inclusion, from ensuring accessibility on all devices and online platforms is made readily available to all disability categories, to actively embracing the positive potential of incorporating neurodiversity into the talent pool, and it’s vital this potential is realised”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Safaricom hunts backers for Ethiopia move

Samsung expands donation app functions

Big data tipped to deliver massive societal impact

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association