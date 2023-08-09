 Safaricom stalwart Joseph leaves board - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

Safaricom stalwart Joseph leaves board

09 AUG 2023

Safaricom announced Michael Joseph (pictured) stepped down from its board of directors, ending his long association with the company.

The Kenya-based operator stated Joseph left the board on 1 August to focus on other professional endeavours, including his role as chairman at Kenya Airways.

Joseph joined Safaricom in 2000 and held the CEO position twice, along with several other high-profile roles.

As chief executive between 2000 and 2010, Safaricom highlighted Joseph’s central role during its IPO in 2007. He was also influential in developing mobile money services m-Pesa and a foundation dedicated to improving education.

As interim CEO between 2019 and 2020, he also played a key role in Safaricom’s push to enter the Ethiopian market.

The company’s Ethiopian unit was also recently hit by the departure of its first CEO Anwar Soussa.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

