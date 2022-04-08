 Safaricom makes m-Pesa push in Ethiopia - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom makes m-Pesa push in Ethiopia

08 APR 2022

Safaricom indicated it was confident about launching financial services in Ethiopia soon as it reportedly began a process to hire a head for its m-Pesa mobile money unit in the country.

Business Daily Africa reported Safaricom had put out a notice to announce a vacancy advertising a role as head of department for m-Pesa, sitting within its digital financial services function in Ethiopia.

“The holder of the role will oversee the m-Pesa commercial team as well as collaborate closely with all divisions and business units within the organisation to ensure that m-Pesa as well as delight our customers,” the notice read.

Safaricom added the ideal candidate should have experience in managing a portfolio of mobile banking or money products.

The Kenya-based operator is leading a consortium which was issued Ethiopia’s first private telecoms licence in 2021, having outbid MTN Group following a lengthy process.

Regulators are expected to clear the operator to launch m-Pesa services this month, after including the mobile financial services within the scope of the licence issued. The move will see the country abandon existing laws only allowing local financial institutions from offering money services.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Covid-19 pushes Safaricom to seize digital opportunity

Safaricom gears up for Ethiopia launch with fibre deal

Ethiopia poised for Safaricom launch in Q1

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association