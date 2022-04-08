Safaricom makes m-Pesa push in Ethiopia

Safaricom indicated it was confident about launching financial services in Ethiopia soon as it reportedly began a process to hire a head for its m-Pesa mobile money unit in the country.

Business Daily Africa reported Safaricom had put out a notice to announce a vacancy advertising a role as head of department for m-Pesa, sitting within its digital financial services function in Ethiopia.

“The holder of the role will oversee the m-Pesa commercial team as well as collaborate closely with all divisions and business units within the organisation to ensure that m-Pesa as well as delight our customers,” the notice read.

Safaricom added the ideal candidate should have experience in managing a portfolio of mobile banking or money products.

The Kenya-based operator is leading a consortium which was issued Ethiopia’s first private telecoms licence in 2021, having outbid MTN Group following a lengthy process.

Regulators are expected to clear the operator to launch m-Pesa services this month, after including the mobile financial services within the scope of the licence issued. The move will see the country abandon existing laws only allowing local financial institutions from offering money services.