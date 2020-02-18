 Safaricom hunts backers for Ethiopia move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom hunts backers for Ethiopia move

18 FEB 2020

Interim Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph (pictured) revealed the company was in talks with a number of potential partners to help fund an entry into the Ethiopian market, Business Daily reported.

In an interview, Joseph said the company aimed to form a consortium of investors to help front the expected high cost of entry, though declined to specify the identities of potential partners.

The executive estimated the cost of the initial licence fee from Ethiopia’s regulators and subsequent network deployment costs at more than KES100 billion ($989.5 million).

In 2019 media in Safaricom’s home market of Kenya suggested a joint bid with its largest private shareholder Vodacom Group was the most likely route to fund a bid, though this now appears to have been extended to a larger pool of potential stakeholders.

The comments come as authorities in Ethiopia prepare to open the market by issuing two new operator licences, alongside selling a stake in the state-owned Ethio Telecom.

With a provisional timeline of Q1 2020, over recent months a number of operators have voiced their intent to bid for a licence assuming the conditions are agreeable.

Among the potential players, executives from Orange and Vodacom have been most vocal in recent months. However when Ethiopia began discussing opening the market, MTN Group CEO Rob Shuter, among others, was also extremely keen on making a move in the country.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Vodacom chief eyes sustained financial services push

Vodafone transfers Ghana unit in simplification push

Vodafone to rip Huawei kit from Europe core networks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association