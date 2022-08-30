 Safaricom hits button on Ethiopia trial - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom hits button on Ethiopia trial

30 AUG 2022

Safaricom kicked-off what it described as a large-scale customer pilot of its network in Ethiopia, ahead of a planned full launch for its operation in October.

In the latest phase customers will be able to buy SIM cards in various locations in Dire Dawa City, the first area to be covered by its 2G, 3G and 4G services. Sign-ups at the trial stage will receive a welcome offer including data voice and SMS allocations so they can test the network for a month.

The Ethiopia newcomer is providing customer care support, in-person registration and device sales from three shops. It is also opening a call centre service providing support in four local languages and English.

Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Anwar Soussa said the move was “an important milestone” adding it was testing “end-to-end readiness of technical and commercial operations ahead of full network launch”.

As previously announced the company plans to provide mobile services in 25 cities by April 2023 with its first locations set to be switched on for full commercial availability later this year.

The update comes as Safaricom continues to build-up to providing the first private mobile services across the country. The company won Ethiopia’s first licence to compete with incumbent Ethio Telecom last year, alongside its backers.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Safaricom Ethiopia poised for launch

Ethiopia players conclude infrastructure sharing talks

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association