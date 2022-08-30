Safaricom hits button on Ethiopia trial

Safaricom kicked-off what it described as a large-scale customer pilot of its network in Ethiopia, ahead of a planned full launch for its operation in October.

In the latest phase customers will be able to buy SIM cards in various locations in Dire Dawa City, the first area to be covered by its 2G, 3G and 4G services. Sign-ups at the trial stage will receive a welcome offer including data voice and SMS allocations so they can test the network for a month.

The Ethiopia newcomer is providing customer care support, in-person registration and device sales from three shops. It is also opening a call centre service providing support in four local languages and English.

Safaricom Ethiopia CEO Anwar Soussa said the move was “an important milestone” adding it was testing “end-to-end readiness of technical and commercial operations ahead of full network launch”.

As previously announced the company plans to provide mobile services in 25 cities by April 2023 with its first locations set to be switched on for full commercial availability later this year.

The update comes as Safaricom continues to build-up to providing the first private mobile services across the country. The company won Ethiopia’s first licence to compete with incumbent Ethio Telecom last year, alongside its backers.