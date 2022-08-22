 Safaricom eyes enterprise boost after slicing trial - Mobile World Live
Home

Safaricom eyes enterprise boost after slicing trial

22 AUG 2022

Nokia revealed the completion of what it described as Africa’s first fixed wireless access (FWA) 5G slicing trial alongside operator customer Safaricom, as the pair continue to work on developing enterprise services.

The vendor noted the pilot used the operator’s live 4G and 5G networks comprising radio, core and transport. It used a multi-vendor network environment and took place in Western Kenya.

Safaricom’s trial is part of a move to widen its enterprise offering which includes ambitions to deliver application slicing and fast line internet access.

James Maitai, Safaricom network director, noted it intended to begin “tailoring our service offerings to individual customers and industries, to meet their needs for high-speed connectivity precisely and without unnecessary cost”.

The development comes as Safaricom continues work to develop 5G in its home market, which was one of the first in Africa to receive the latest network technology when Safaricom began live trials in parts of its footprint during March 2021.

Its vendors for its 5G network rollout are Huawei and Nokia.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

