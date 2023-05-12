 Safaricom Ethiopia readies m-Pesa launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom Ethiopia readies m-Pesa launch

12 MAY 2023

Safaricom’s Ethiopian unit moved a step closer to launching mobile money service m-Pesa after it was awarded a licence from authorities, with the country’s central bank citing strong public demand for digital finance offerings.

In a statement, the National Bank of Ethiopia noted Safaricom is the first non-domestic investor in the country to receive a mobile money licence.

It explained the move builds on an objective to foster “financial innovation and inclusion in the Ethiopian market” by promoting digital financial services.

The bank added digital financial services will bring “greater efficiency, safety and transparency to the country’s rapidly growing financial system”.

In its own statement, Safricom branded m-Pesa as the largest mobile money service in Africa, with operations spanning nine countries.

CEO Peter Ndegwa said Safaricom plans to launch the service in Ethiopia “in the next few months”.

Safaricom entered the Ethiopian market in 2022 and stated it has since signed up 3 million customers, with services spanning 22 cities.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Partners laud Safaricom Ethiopia national launch

Safaricom hits button on Ethiopia trial

Safaricom Ethiopia poised for launch

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association