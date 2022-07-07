 Safaricom Ethiopia poised for launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom Ethiopia poised for launch

07 JUL 2022

Newcomer Safaricom Ethiopia committed to switch on its first commercial services in a limited area next month, when it will become the country’s first privately-owned mobile operator.

At a press event, Safaricom Ethiopia outlined the phased launch would begin in the city of Dire Dawa before expanding to 24 cities across the nation by April 2023.

In a wide-ranging update, the fledgling operator noted it had already employed 500 staff and was continuing recruitment, including trying to attract local graduates. It has also opened supply chain tenders to find new partners in the country.

Safaricom Ethiopia’s network will comprise its own infrastructure run alongside wholesale agreements and infrastructure sharing with state-owned rival Ethio Telecom.

The launch marks the culmination of a long-held government aim to open up the sector, which it believes will provide competition to the current monopoly, increase investment into the country and improve network coverage.

Safaricom and its backers won a tender process to secure the licence in 2021. Originally authorities had offered up two fresh licences, but turned down MTN after its bid did not meet the authority’s expectations.

The Ethiopia Communications Authority subsequently reopened the process to find a third player in September 2021, but suspended it three months later announcing it had received “concerns and requests from prospective bidders to delay the process and issue the RFP at a convenient time in the future”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Ethiopia players conclude infrastructure sharing talks

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association