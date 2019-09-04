 Safaricom chief tackles merger concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Safaricom chief tackles merger concerns

04 SEP 2019

Interim Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph (pictured) denied reports the operator opposed a merger between rivals Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya, but urged regulators to closely scrutinise the financial and frequency implications of the deal.

In a statement, Joseph highlighted hefty debts as a key area for regulatory consideration. He said the rival operators owe Safaricom a combined KES1.3 billion ($12.5 million) under agreements struck with the individual companies relating to the provision of services including interconnection, colocation and fibre.

“Our expectation is that the payment obligations should be settled in full before the transfer of business is effected,” he explained.

The executive also expressed concern the merged business would hold an unreasonable amount of mobile frequencies and called for the regulator to ensure the scales are rebalanced before clearing the deal. Specifically, the combined company would “jointly hold 77.5MHz of spectrum against a customer base of 17.3 million, compared to Safaricom’s 57.5MHz” for close to 31.8 million users.

While Joseph noted the debt and frequency matters are the most pressing for Safaricom, he also highlighted the “equal treatment of operators and creation of a level playing field” as a factor which should be closely considered, “specifically in relation to licensing and operations requirements”.

This final point could be a swipe at Kenyan authorities, which have repeatedly threatened to force Safaricom to split its successful m-Pesa mobile payment service from its main communications division.

Criticism
Joseph commented a day after Telkom Kenya chief Mugo Kibati claimed Safaricom had petitioned authorities to block the merger. Kibati accused the operator of seeking to hinder growth in the mobile communications sector and of shying away from legitimate competition, The Standard reported.

Airtel Kenya and Telkom Kenya agreed to merge in February, after abandoning previous talks around the move in mid-2018.

In April, Telkom Kenya stated it would transfer various business units to Airtel Kenya, but explained the transaction would not cover debt.

Back

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

Safaricom throws down gauntlet to African operators

Kenya regulators warn MPs on Safaricom split bill

Loon set to light up Kenya skies

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association