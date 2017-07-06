English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Russia should not delay mobile data law, says minister

06 JUL 2017

It would be counter-productive to postpone a law requiring operators to store all data generated by users for six months, although the regulation may need to be enforced gradually, Russia’s communications minister said.

The law covers user data including calls and messages and will come into force on 1 July, 2018 as part of a wider regulation to curb terrorism.

Lawmakers suggested delaying enforcement of the law until 2023 as it is expected to inflate costs – MTS, Megafon, Vimpelcom and Tele2 estimated they would have to spend a total of $37 billion.

“To simply postpone, delay the coming into force of these norms of the anti-terrorist package to 2023 we think is counter productive,” Nikolai Nikiforov said, as reported by Vedomosti.

He admitted the law could not possibly be enforced overnight and suggested coming up with a plan to implement it in stages over a period of two to five years.

“We are looking for a compromise… I think next week we’ll see some kind of an agreed position,” he added.

Last week, secure messaging app maker Telegram agreed to register its details with the Russian government after the country’s regulator threatened to block the app. However, it made it clear the company would not share private user data.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Telegram registers in Russia, but won’t share user data

Russia believes Telegram aids terrorists

Russia threatens to block Telegram messenger service
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association