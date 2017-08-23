Russia extends deadline to abolish national roaming

Four major Russian mobile operators now have until 15 December to end domestic roaming charges, after the country’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) extended the deadline by four months.

The operators, Beeline, MTS, MegaFon and Tele2 Russia, had asked for an extension and have agreed to comply with the new date as well as send the regulator monthly progress reports on how they are working to end the charges.

Russian operators charge users extra if they travel to a region of the country where the service provider does not have its own network, and so has to use a partner’s infrastructure.

In July, the FAS said operators were maintaining monopoly prices which “significantly exceed” the costs needed to provide this service. At the time, it gave them two weeks to end the practice, and asked them to inform users ten days before doing so.