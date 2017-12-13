English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Fed Wireless CEO: Rule changes won’t impact CBRS work

13 DEC 2017

Federated Wireless CEO Iyad Tarazi expressed confidence that extensive development work for the US Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) won’t be wasted despite expected changes to the rules governing the 3.5GHz band.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in October approved a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to revise its rules for the shared band, including a shift to longer licence terms, larger areas and availability of Priority Access Licences (PAL) for a larger portion of the 150MHz swath of spectrum.

But Tarazi told Mobile World Live the existence of General Authorised Access (GAA) licenses will ensure none of the CBRS development work up to this point will be wasted.

“The rules for the 80MHz of GAA spectrum have been set, and large trials are underway in preparation for launching commercial GAA services in 2018,” Tarazi commented. “In fact, until PAL license auctions occur, the entire 150MHz of spectrum is available for GAA when not in use by incumbents.”

Tarazi added a software-defined approach to spectrum management will help companies like Federated Wireless more quickly adapt to any rule changes that are adopted (Federated is a cloud-based vendor working in this space).

Critics – including tech giants Google and Microsoft; and smaller, rural operators – raised concerns that changing the CBRS band plan will effectively push out all but a handful of large operators who can afford to buy PALs.

However, Tarazi reported the FCC has been “very active in engaging with all parties across the industry” and indicated he’s confident that the Commission will “land somewhere that makes sense for all parties involved”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association