 Rostelecom linked to MegaFon buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rostelecom linked to MegaFon buy

31 JAN 2023

Russian state-owned operator Rostelecom reportedly entered talks to buy rival MegaFon as the latter’s parent USM Group seeks to exit the telecoms market, local newspaper Kommersant reported.

Citing a source close to the government, Kommersant reported Rostelecom submitted an offer for MegaFon at the end of 2022, a move which has only just come to light, although there are apparently other interested parties outside of the telecoms sector.

MegaFon data places its subscriber count at 70 million.

Strong Rostelecom
Another outlet reporting on the potential tie-up, bne IntelliNews, suggested the Russian government is increasingly looking to rely on Rostelecom for infrastructure and advancing technology projects, so a merger with MegaFon would make sense.

A beefed-up Rostelecom would be particularly beneficial for the country, considering operator group Veon and vendors Ericsson and Nokia are in the process of  withdrawing from Russia due to its war with Ukraine.

At the turn of the year, USM Group founder Alisher Usmanov moved to consolidate all of his telecoms assets, including mobile payment company Inplat, AI-based analytics company OneFactor and software developer Nexign, with MegaFon.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

MegaFon strikes Uzbekistan deal

MegaFon eyes place in space race

MegaFon opens Russia to Tajikistan remittances
Money

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association