 RootMetrics flags Verizon 5G challenges - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

RootMetrics flags Verizon 5G challenges

20 APR 2021

Verizon faced headwinds on its 5G performance in latest figures from IHS Markit’s RootMetrics benchmark, with AT&T ranked higher on download speeds and T-Mobile US rated as offering better availability.

The RootMetrics analysis previously ranked Verizon as the US leader 15 times in a row, but its latest research highlighted rivals were closing in on 5G.

Based on data collected from drive tests in 45 US cities, RootMetrics revealed it was able to record results for T-Mobile’s network in all of them, in 44 for AT&T and 43 Verizon.

When it comes to 5G reliability, Verizon and AT&T were both ahead of T-Mobile, the RootMetrics team reported.

A separate 5G speed-test by Ookla using crowdsourced data found T-Mobile had the fastest average 5G download rate during Q1 at 82.35Mb/s, followed by AT&T (76.6Mb/s) and Verizon (67.24Mb/s).

Ookla also measured the time 5G-capable phones were actually connected to a next-generation network, with T-Mobile’s availability at around 66 per cent compared with about 33 per cent each for AT&T and Verizon.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost seven...

Read more

Related

Verizon adds more 5G cities

Ericsson, Samsung support Verizon C-band deployment

Verizon Business broadens 5G FWA coverage

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association