Romania 5G auction falls short of expectations

Romanian regulator Ancom announced its spectrum auction for 5G suitable frequencies had concluded, with three operators including the local units of Orange and Vodafone Group committing a total of €433 million.

The amount spent was well below the €700 million expected from the auction, with spectrum in the 700MHz, 1500MHz, 2600MHz and 3400MHz to 3800MHz on offer.

Orange was the biggest spender, outlaying a total €264.6 million for spectrum in the 700MHZ, 1500MHz and 3400MHz to 3800MHz bands.

Vodafone Romania won spectrum in the 700MHz and 3400MHz to 3800MHz bands, committing €122.5 million, with local player RCS & RDS bidding €45.5 million for 2600MHz and 3400MHz to 3800MHz.

In total, 76 per cent of the spectrum available was sold.

As was announced a few weeks ago, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications, which is indirectly owned by Deutsche Telekom through Greece’s OTE Group, did not take part in the auction.

There has been long-running speculation the Germany-based giant is planning an exit from Romania.

Significant investment

In its own statement, Orange hailed the regulator for its professionalism in making so much spectrum available at national level.

“We have made a significant investment to offer customers, the business environment, central and local administrations, but also researchers, an Orange network prepared for the challenges brought by the digital transformation of the next 25 years,” Orange Romania CEO Liudmila Climoc stated.