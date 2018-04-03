ROK Mobile adds Wi-Fi-only option

As the rest of the US wireless industry focuses on unlimited, MVNO ROK Mobile unveiled a new Wi-Fi-only offering which eschews cellular data entirely.

The $10 tariff includes unlimited calling to the US, Mexico, China and India and unlimited texts from the US via a Wi-Fi connection. The company also rolled in telemedicine services, pharmacy discounts, and additional monthly rewards at US retailers and restaurants as part of the plan.

ROK Mobile’s offer can either work as a standalone service or in conjunction with existing wireless service, the company said in a statement. Co-founder Jonathan Kendrick said the Wi-Fi-only option targets customers who don’t require data and want a second phone line.

Other operators, including AT&T and Verizon, provide ultra-low data plans for users with basic phones for between $30 and $40 per month, though those offerings still use cellular data. Fellow MVNO Scratch Wireless takes a Wi-Fi first approach, offering a $69 per year plan which uses Wi-Fi for calls and texts wherever possible, but includes a cellular connection for backup.

Kendrick noted ROK’s inclusion of telehealth services is a key differentiator for the MVNO: “By pairing key life services with a mobile platform, our hope is to make life easier for our customers.”