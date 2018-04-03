English
Home

ROK Mobile adds Wi-Fi-only option

03 APR 2018

As the rest of the US wireless industry focuses on unlimited, MVNO ROK Mobile unveiled a new Wi-Fi-only offering which eschews cellular data entirely.

The $10 tariff includes unlimited calling to the US, Mexico, China and India and unlimited texts from the US via a Wi-Fi connection. The company also rolled in telemedicine services, pharmacy discounts, and additional monthly rewards at US retailers and restaurants as part of the plan.

ROK Mobile’s offer can either work as a standalone service or in conjunction with existing wireless service, the company said in a statement. Co-founder Jonathan Kendrick said the Wi-Fi-only option targets customers who don’t require data and want a second phone line.

Other operators, including AT&T and Verizon, provide ultra-low data plans for users with basic phones for between $30 and $40 per month, though those offerings still use cellular data. Fellow MVNO Scratch Wireless takes a Wi-Fi first approach, offering a $69 per year plan which uses Wi-Fi for calls and texts wherever possible, but includes a cellular connection for backup.

Kendrick noted ROK’s inclusion of telehealth services is a key differentiator for the MVNO: “By pairing key life services with a mobile platform, our hope is to make life easier for our customers.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

