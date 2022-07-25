Rogers to invest in AI after network outage

Rogers Communications president and CEO Tony Staffieri (pictured) revealed the Canadian operator plans to invest CAD10 billion ($7.8 billion) over the next three years on a range of measures to boost network reliability, following a massive outage earlier this month.

In a statement issued on 24 July, Staffieri explained Rogers Communications would use the investment to beef up oversight and testing, along with greater use of AI.

Staffieri’s reliability plan also includes physically separating wireless and internet services to create an “always on” network so subscribers “don’t experience an outage” of both mobile and online services.

The executive noted “meaningful progress” on a formal agreement with other operators regarding automatically switching calls to the emergency services between networks, after Rogers Communications customers were unable to do so during the outage.

“I believe this is the only responsible way forward and I am personally committed to making it possible for all Canadians.”

Rogers Communications is also partnering with technology companies to conduct a full review of the network.

“I know that it is only through these actions that we can begin to restore your confidence in Rogers and earn back your trust,” Staffieri stated.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is investigating the outage.