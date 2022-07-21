 Rogers switches tech chief within fortnight of outage - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Rogers switches tech chief within fortnight of outage

21 JUL 2022

Canadian operator Rogers Communications appointed the head of its business division Ron McKenzie as CTIO, replacing Jorge Fernandes with immediate effect.

As a result of the move, McKenzie vacates his role as president of Rogers for Business, a position he held for just over a year.

Earlier in his career, the incoming tech chief spent several years at Shaw Communications, a local rival currently embroiled in a controversial merger plan with his current employer.

Outgoing technology chief Fernandes held the role for more than four years. Previously he was CTO of Vodafone UK, having occupied a number of other positions with the European operator.

Rogers Communications confirmed the switch of CTIO in a short statement.

The change in technical chief came almost two weeks after a major network outage which lasted around 19 hours and impacted consumer and business traffic along with emergency calls.

In a statement made in the wake of the problem, Rogers Communications president and CEO Tony Staffieri said the company would make investments to “help ensure that it will not happen again”.

He added it would also work with authorities to “implement what is needed to ensure that 911 and essential services can continue, no matter what outage may occur”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Rogers offers credits after network outage

Canada to probe Rogers outage as merger doubts grow

Rogers, Shaw merger mediation fails

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association